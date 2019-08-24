Worldcore (WRC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $448.00

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Worldcore token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. Worldcore has a market capitalization of $103,108.00 and $448.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Worldcore has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Worldcore Token Profile

Worldcore’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.com . Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Worldcore

Worldcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, YoBit, OKEx and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

