Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3,818.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 278,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,455,000 after purchasing an additional 271,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,449,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,019,000 after purchasing an additional 237,595 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 202.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,314,000 after purchasing an additional 199,667 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at $17,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WWD. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.40.

In related news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $383,561.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $750,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,277 shares of company stock worth $2,198,462. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $752.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.59 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 16.88%.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

