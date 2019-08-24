Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.76

Where Food Comes From Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as low as $1.77. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 3,375 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $44.78 million, a P/E ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education.

