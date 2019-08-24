Westhampton Capital LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 46.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Halliburton by 8.6% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,060 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 4.2% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 30.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Halliburton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 89,205 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.72. 11,802,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,912,499. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

