Westhampton Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 573 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $37.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,153.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,484. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,171.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,159.87. The company has a market capitalization of $826.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,197.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen set a $1,500.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,516.00 price objective (up from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

