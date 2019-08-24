Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,159 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,159 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in Pfizer by 661.6% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 86,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 74,850 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $986,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 60.1% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 598,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 25.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 63,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,323,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,329,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

