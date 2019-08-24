Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 201 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 33,491.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,907,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,828 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 20,056.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,451,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,837 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,732,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,573,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,554,790,000 after purchasing an additional 636,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $98,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total transaction of $11,160,352.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.83.

NYSE:LIN traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,905. The company has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.09. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $145.95 and a 52 week high of $206.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.