Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 8,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.14. 147,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,405. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.98. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.