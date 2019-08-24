Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,938,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,980 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 968,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,900,000 after purchasing an additional 796,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,349,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,703,000 after purchasing an additional 592,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,768,000 after purchasing an additional 547,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 816.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 436,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,203,000 after purchasing an additional 389,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their price target on shares of WP Carey to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

WPC traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.73. The stock had a trading volume of 581,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,155. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.48. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $89.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.70.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $305.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 38.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

