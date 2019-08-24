Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $23,413,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 517.6% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,287,000 after buying an additional 146,921 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 163,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,899,000 after buying an additional 82,575 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 105,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after buying an additional 39,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,178,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.12. 95,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,600. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $122.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.75.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

