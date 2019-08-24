Westchester Capital Management Inc. Acquires 211 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.8% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,425,000 after buying an additional 7,389,251 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 15,168.2% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,936,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,897,000 after buying an additional 2,916,990 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,672,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,192,000 after buying an additional 1,698,051 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 150.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,803,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,683,000 after buying an additional 1,682,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 11,029.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,772,000 after buying an additional 1,097,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.32. 5,657,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,850,847. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $78.49 and a 52-week high of $121.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $298.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at $13,073,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,026 shares of company stock valued at $50,867,990. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.15.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

