Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 86,799 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,058,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,799 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,059,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 11,941,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,126,000 after buying an additional 3,527,187 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,740,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,778,000 after purchasing an additional 621,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,368,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,853,000 after purchasing an additional 344,452 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,924 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,690,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,698,000 after purchasing an additional 350,958 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $3.76 on Friday, reaching $145.31. 3,807,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,380. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $119.35 and a 12 month high of $154.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

