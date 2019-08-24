Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 260,033 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,568,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,033 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $506,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.49.

In other news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.51. 2,746,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,423. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.75. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $103.65 and a 1-year high of $132.13. The firm has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

