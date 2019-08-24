Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,087,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 110,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.75% of Linde worth $820,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth about $2,634,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Linde by 21.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 375,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,995,000 after purchasing an additional 67,298 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 158,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total transaction of $11,160,352.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.83.

Linde stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.26. 1,388,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. Linde PLC has a one year low of $145.95 and a one year high of $206.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

