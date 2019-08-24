Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,009,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,225 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $907,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.71.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at $103,081,346.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APD traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,601. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $232.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

