Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,114,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,868 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.19% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $445,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 258,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,551,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,871,000 after acquiring an additional 493,674 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

VGT stock traded down $6.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.79. 625,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,598. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $223.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.56 and a 200-day moving average of $205.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

