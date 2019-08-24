Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,438,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.29% of Kimberly Clark worth $591,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.41. 1,161,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,714. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.56. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $143.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.76 and a 200-day moving average of $128.35.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.20.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,248,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,965,868.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,745 shares of company stock worth $2,453,621 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

