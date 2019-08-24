Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates $25.00 Price Target for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.40 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,083,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,389,000 after buying an additional 227,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,305,000 after buying an additional 109,441 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 80,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

