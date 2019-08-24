Waves Community Token Hits Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $2.28 million and $13,223.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Community Token token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002268 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Community Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00262338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.72 or 0.01319697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021778 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00097313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token launched on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,966 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Community Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Community Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.