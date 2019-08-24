Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) Shares Gap Up to $4.44

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.44. Wanda Sports Group shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 2,036,051 shares changing hands.

WSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG)

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

