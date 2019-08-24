Wagerr (WGR) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Wagerr token can now be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin and YoBit. Wagerr has a total market cap of $9.83 million and $4,650.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017825 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000867 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 225,898,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,518,695 tokens. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

