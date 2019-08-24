vSlice (VSL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded up 119.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One vSlice token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Liqui. vSlice has a market cap of $50,044.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, vSlice has traded up 119.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vSlice Token Profile

vSlice was first traded on November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . vSlice’s official message board is medium.com/@vdiceio

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

