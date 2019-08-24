VoteCoin Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. One VoteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $147,731.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VoteCoin has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00494889 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00136601 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00051447 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000548 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About VoteCoin

VoteCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 61,636,625 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

VoteCoin Coin Trading

VoteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

