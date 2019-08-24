VIVO Reaches Market Capitalization of $11,886.00 (VIVO)

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. VIVO has a total market cap of $11,886.00 and $60.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIVO coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, VIVO has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,110.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.06 or 0.01879765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.81 or 0.03024697 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00723580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.17 or 0.00792913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011604 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00068150 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00495543 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00137190 BTC.

VIVO Coin Profile

VIVO (VIVO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 5,509,828 coins and its circulating supply is 4,689,828 coins. The official message board for VIVO is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg . The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIVO is www.vivocoin.net

Buying and Selling VIVO

VIVO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIVO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIVO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIVO using one of the exchanges listed above.

