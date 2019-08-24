Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.12. Viveve Medical shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 1,783,832 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIVE. Raymond James lowered Viveve Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $0.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viveve Medical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Viveve Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.24.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Viveve Medical by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 32,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viveve Medical by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 25,975 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Viveve Medical by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 988,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 228,517 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.