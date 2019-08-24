Vitae Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.98 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. Vitae has a market cap of $40.98 million and approximately $237,937.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar. One Vitae coin can now be bought for $2.30 or 0.00022599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003500 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 17,853,736 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.