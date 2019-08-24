Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock Price Up 6%

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) shares rose 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.89, approximately 769,739 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 786,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.54% and a negative net margin of 34.09%.

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

