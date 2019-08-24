Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,351 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Visa by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Visa by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,900,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $850,410,000 after buying an additional 305,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 406,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $63,494,000 after buying an additional 62,736 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Visa to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura raised their price target on Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,588,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,262. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $184.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

