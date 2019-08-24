Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) Insider Janette Kendall Acquires 11,956 Shares

Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) insider Janette Kendall bought 11,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.49 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,770.44 ($21,113.79).

Shares of ASX VCX traded up A$0.05 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$2.51 ($1.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,928,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,130,000. Vicinity Centres has a 12-month low of A$2.42 ($1.71) and a 12-month high of A$2.81 ($1.99). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. Vicinity Centres’s payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform and $26 billion in retail assets under management across 66 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

