ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViaSat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.11). ViaSat posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.02 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of ViaSat from $89.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViaSat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.71.

In other news, insider Bruce Leroy Dirks sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $1,515,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,536.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Lynn Duffy sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,562,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 443,278 shares of company stock worth $39,645,089. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $934,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ViaSat by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ViaSat by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 36,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of ViaSat by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSAT traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,678. ViaSat has a 52 week low of $55.93 and a 52 week high of $97.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -67.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.17.

ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

