Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Viacom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Viacom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viacom from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viacom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Viacom from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Viacom presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Shares of VIAB opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. Viacom has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viacom will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 514.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viacom in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viacom in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 1,788.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 55.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

