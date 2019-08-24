Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.95.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $180.18 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $151.80 and a 12-month high of $195.81. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $941.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $120,297.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $386,516.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,432,539.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,361 shares of company stock worth $16,825,553 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,995,000 after buying an additional 207,934 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,481 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

