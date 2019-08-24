Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 338,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.8% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 9,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,913,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $78,444.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,788.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $234,591 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $55.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,059,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,318,758. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $234.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.