VeriumReserve (VRM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $401,497.00

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. During the last week, VeriumReserve has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $401,497.00 and $773.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00727344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011966 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00026194 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00015566 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002697 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000305 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,313,620 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

