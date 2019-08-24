Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $393,000 in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000.

NYSEARCA:MOO traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.99. The stock had a trading volume of 15,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,298. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $54.16 and a 1-year high of $67.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.74.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

