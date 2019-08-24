Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $323,000 in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,837 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,571,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,879,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,565,000 after purchasing an additional 589,342 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,966,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,212,000 after purchasing an additional 572,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 743,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 518,170 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato sold 39,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $635,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBCT. BidaskClub downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

PBCT traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,065,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $18.86.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $454.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.83 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 23.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

People’s United Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

