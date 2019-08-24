Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Paypal comprises about 1.5% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.99.

PYPL traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,773,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,913,543. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The stock has a market cap of $129.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.47 and its 200-day moving average is $107.66.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $3,332,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 523,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,191,274.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,134 shares of company stock worth $10,478,744 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

