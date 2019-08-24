Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for about 1.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 43,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.18. 2,253,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $121.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.23.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $165,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

