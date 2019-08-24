Verity Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 35.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 31,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,513. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.11. The stock has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.87 and its 200-day moving average is $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.08%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,325.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.14.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

