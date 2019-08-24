Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $852.77 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will announce $852.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $842.60 million and the highest is $869.59 million. Varian Medical Systems posted sales of $801.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $825.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VAR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.22.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $171,383.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,077.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. sold 56,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $7,454,113.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,216.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,453. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VAR traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.12. 772,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,622. Varian Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $142.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.17 and a 200-day moving average of $131.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

