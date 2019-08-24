Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5,906.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,807,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,380. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $119.35 and a twelve month high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

