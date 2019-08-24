Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9,544.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,281,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,851,000 after buying an additional 571,453 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,621,000 after buying an additional 562,660 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,423,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,363,000 after buying an additional 56,101 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,592,000 after buying an additional 39,466 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,589,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,479,000 after buying an additional 171,554 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.88. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

