Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Holdings Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAW. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $118.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $103.54 and a twelve month high of $138.09.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

