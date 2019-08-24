Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will report earnings per share of $1.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the lowest is $1.46. Valero Energy reported earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $6.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $12.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 110,674 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 80,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,206. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $68.81 and a 1 year high of $122.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

