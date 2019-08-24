UralsCoin (URALS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $99.00

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded up 460.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, UralsCoin has traded up 329.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UralsCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub and Crex24. UralsCoin has a market cap of $8,503.00 and $99.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UralsCoin alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000212 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

UralsCoin Profile

UralsCoin (URALS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 14,565,878 coins. UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UralsCoin is www.uralscoin.info

UralsCoin Coin Trading

UralsCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UralsCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UralsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UralsCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UralsCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.