United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 857.67 ($11.21).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Utilities Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

In related news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 99,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 821 ($10.73), for a total value of £813,405.75 ($1,062,858.68). Also, insider Russ Houlden sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 826 ($10.79), for a total value of £26,861.52 ($35,099.33). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,495 shares of company stock valued at $101,539,447.

Shares of United Utilities Group stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 787.20 ($10.29). 1,657,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 781.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 811.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80. United Utilities Group has a one year low of GBX 674.40 ($8.81) and a one year high of GBX 879.60 ($11.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.25.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.