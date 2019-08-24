Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UCTT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.72. 293,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $468.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.42 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.16%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $296,396.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,915,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,336,000 after purchasing an additional 187,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,601,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 127,445 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,879,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,458,000 after purchasing an additional 713,277 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,611,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,676,000 after purchasing an additional 36,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,423,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 389,880 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.