UBS Group Trims Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Target Price to $114.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $119.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WYNN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.93.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $105.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.95. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $151.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

