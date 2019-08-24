UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Mitie Group (LON:MTO)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTO. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mitie Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 200 ($2.61).

MTO stock opened at GBX 154.40 ($2.02) on Tuesday. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105.80 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 170.10 ($2.22). The company has a market cap of $565.01 million and a PE ratio of 18.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 161.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 144.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134,150.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

