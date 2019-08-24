U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Sol Khazani Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Sol Khazani bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

Get U.S. Auto Parts Network alerts:

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $73.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research set a $5.00 price target on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 22.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,368,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 427,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 246,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 6.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 43.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares during the period. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.